Drama unfold as man says Warring bribed him to join Congress; SAD, PEP rush to EC

Congress candidate from Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Saturday landed in a controversy after a man claimed that he (Warring) offered him Rs 50,000 to join the ruling party in Punjab. The man, Tinku Madaan, a resident of Budhlada area in Mansa district, also released a video of the incident that took place Friday night.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was quick to act and filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) asking it to file a case against Warring and cancel his nomination for trying to bribe voters. SAD leader and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is seeking a re-election from Bathinda for a third consecutive term.

Warring visited the residence of Tinku Madaan, who had worked for the Aam Aadmi Party in 2017, Friday night. Mansa district Congress president Anju Bala, party in-charge for Budhlada Ranjit Kaur Bhatti and several Congress workers were also present. In the video, Warring can be seen sitting with Tinku at latter’s house after presented him Congress robe. Soon, Tinku is seen asking people to vacate the room as he wants to talk something in private with Warring. Warring too is seen telling workers to go out. The video show Warring and Tinku emerging a few minutes later. “He (Tinku) wants industries to be set up in Budhalada and I have assured him of the same. It will provide employment to people,” Warring is heard saying.

The video shows Tinku thanking Warring and fishing out a bundle of notes from his pocket saying, “I cannot keep it, take it along with you”.

Soon after the incident, Warring left the place.

Tinku later said, “I never asked for any money. They forcibly gave me Rs 50,000. This has hurt me. Bhagat Singh’s descendents cannot be bribed. Bhatti gave me this money while Manju Bala said that this is a gift from Captain Saheb (Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh). Warring also supported them”.

Warring, however, denied the allegation. “I had gone to Budhalada to open party’s office. Workers took me to one Tinku’s house whom I had never met before. I was told that he wants to join our party. He insisted on talking in private and urged me to get industries to Budhlada. Six to seven people were present in theb house when this conversation took place. After we came out of the room, he, all of a sudden took out some money and started raising allegations. I was shocked. I will file a complaint with the election commission,” Warring said.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded that election commission must cancel warring’s nomination. A delegation led by party senior vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema submitted a formal representation to Punjab chief electoral officer Dr S Karuna Raju in this regard along with “video evidence”.

It demanded Warring’s “immediate arrest” and “cancellation of his nomination from Bathinda” for May 19 polls. The SAD said that Warring had “not only violated the model code of conduct but also indulged in corrupt practices as per Section 123 of the Representation of People’s Act, 1950 and Representation of People’s Act, 1951”.

The SAD also demanded registration of an FIR against Congress leaders Mangat Rai Bansal, Manju Bala and Ranjit Kaur Bhatti, who accompanied Warring to Tinku’s residence

Punjab Ekta Party chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who is also in the fray from Bathinda as Punjab Democratic Alliance candidate, met Tinku at his residence demanded action against Warring. He also wrote to the Election Commission of India with a similar demand.