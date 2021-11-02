Draft electoral rolls published, 26.01 lakh voters in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner-cum-district electoral officer Varinder Kumar Sharma Monday announced the publication of draft electoral rolls of Ludhiana according to which the total number of voters in the district is 26,10,121 of which 13,95,249 are men, 12,14,751 women and 121 from third gender.

Presiding over a meeting with representatives of various political parties, Sharma said that the special summary revision of electoral rolls of all 14 Assembly constituencies — Khanna, Samrala, Sahnewal, Ludhiana East, Ludhiana West, Ludhiana South, Ludhiana North, Ludhiana Central, Atam Nagar, Gill, Payal, Raikot, Dakha and Jagraon — was being done with reference to January 1, 2022, as the qualifying date.

While handing over the lists of draft electoral rolls to the representatives of political parties, Sharma said that to facilitate people, the draft electoral rolls have been made available to all booth-level officers (BLOs) where people can check the rolls and ensure that voters’ lists are accurate.

He said that claims and objections can be filed till November 30 and all claims and objections would be disposed of by December 20 this year.