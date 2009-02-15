Dowry system is the root cause of female foeticide: Health minister

Punjab Health Minister Laxmi Kanta Chawla called upon girl students to spread awareness about the social evils of female foeticide and dowry while addressing the golden jubilee function at the Khalsa College for Women,here today.

Addressing the function,the minister said that if the trend of female foeticide continued,there would be a big gap in the sex ratio and it would give rise to crimes against women.

She said that the state government had chalked out a comprehensive campaign with the help of social and educational

institutions to eradicate female foeticide and the dowry system.

Chawla said that to do away with these social evils,everybody should join hands so that it could be wiped out from the state.

She said that the dowry system was the root cause of female foeticide thus it should be treated first. The minister also gave away prizes to the winners of different competitions and announced a grant of Rs 2 lakh to the college.

