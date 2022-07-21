Domestic help’s death in Ludhiana: Employer’s family claims 14-yr-old was ‘harassed, thrashed by her father, brother’

Two days after the death of a 14-year old domestic help created tension in Ludhiana, the family with whom she worked said on Wednesday that the girl was ‘harassed by her own family’ due to which she hanged herself to death.

On July 18, the body of the 14-year old girl was found hanging from the ceiling fan in a room on the upper floor of her employer’s house in Kundapuri area where she worked as a domestic help.

While the employer family told police that the girl died by suicide, her family claimed that she was “raped and murdered”.

The girl’s family along with hundreds of migrants protested outside the house and also pelted policemen with stones and damaged vehicles. However, an autopsy report given by a board of doctors on Tuesday, while ruling out sexual assault and murder, confirmed ‘asphyxia due to hanging’ as the cause of her death.

The autopsy report also mentioned cut marks on her left arm indicating that she might have tried to harm herself earlier too, according to doctors.

Following protests by the girl’s family, police registered a case of murder against the house owner and also detained him. However, the girl’s family refused to claim the body after autopsy and did not cremate her on Wednesday claiming that police were trying to pass off the case as suicide.

Addressing the media, Anjali Sharma, sister-in-law (brother’s wife) of Ajay Sharma who was booked for murder, said that they had employed the girl around a year ago to primarily take care of Ajay Sharma’s wife who had a paralysis attack. She said that Ajay Sharma and his brother Raj Sharma were not even present at home when the girl was found hanging on July 18. “Both brothers were out for work. I called them and informed them about the incident,” she said.

“The girl had been mentally depressed for quite some time because of her own father and brother, who used to harass her. She used to tell that her father consumes liquor and used to thrash her and her mother too. Her family was also planning to get her married off, but she was against it,” Anjali Sharma said, adding that her brother-in-law is in police detention “for the crime he never did”. She also used to tell that her brother also thrashed her, Anjali Sharma said.

“Noticing the cut marks on her arm, I once asked her about it. She lied that she got them while cutting vegetables. But I told her that such deep cuts are self-inflicted and one doesn’t get them while working. Then she started crying and confessed that her family harassed her a lot. We treated her like our own child, but she was harassed by her own family. Many times she used to say that either she would kill herself or her family,” said Anjali Sharma. “She was a very jolly girl, but sometimes used to get furious and hyper because of harassment by her family,” she added. Anjali Sharma said that on Monday, the girl went upstairs to clean the room. But when she did not return, they sent another maid to call her, and she was the first to see the body hanging.

“Her family and other protesters are sitting outside our house and we cannot even go out to buy medicines. This is pure harassment,” said Anjali Sharma.

Tension continued in the area on Tuesday night also when some protesters forced shopkeepers to shut their shops.

Anti-riot police force continues to be deployed in migrant colonies. The girl hailed from Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. Additional DCP-3 Shubham Aggarwal said that police have requested the family to cremate the body.