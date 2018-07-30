Doesn’t matter if AAP suspends me, says Sukhpal Singh Khaira

Sukhpal Singh Khaira Sukhpal Singh Khaira

Before leaving for Delhi to attend a meeting called by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, party MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira met party workers in Barnala and said he was against the “button culture” in AAP where senior leaders in Delhi just pressed a button to carry out important changes impacting the Punjab unit. He added that it hardly mattered to him even if AAP suspended him from party membership now.

He said this while addressing the media in reponse to a question about the Twitter message through which Delhi Deputy CM and Punjab incharge Manish Sisodia removed him as Leader of Opposition and replaced him with Dhuri MLA Harpal Cheema.

Khaira said, “I am not against the party, but I am against the button culture by which the party is taking important decisions about Punjab while sitting in Delhi while we have to look upon the high command for taking even smallest decisions. Our point is to let Punjab unit take independent decisions and I am giving open invitation for August 2 convention to be held in Bathinda. It is for all AAP leadership in Punjab and even in Delhi. This convention is about raising Punjab issues.”

Khaira added, “We had been stopped for not raising the issues of Behbal Kalan through messages from Delhi. We had been told not to be part of the Bargari morcha which has been organised by Panthic organisations at Bargari. I had raised voice about Punjabis when I was targeted for supporting ‘Referendum 2020’.”

Khaira added, “No discussion was done with party workers and no reason was given to me before removing me as leader of opposition, this is the reason that AAP workers are angry.”

