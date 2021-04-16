Doctors dispel misinformation: ‘Vaccine reduces severity of illness if one gets Covid after jab’

A senior citizen takes shot of Covid-19 vaccine at DMC&H in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

To fight back against vaccine hesitancy in the district, the Ludhiana administration on Friday conducted a live online session with medical experts to dispel myths and rumours.

During the session, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma interviewed a panel of three specialist doctors including Dr Bishav Mohan from DMC Hospital, Dr Harminder Singh Pannu from Fortis Hospital and Dr Kiran Gill Ahluwalia, nodal officer for Covid (Ludhiana), on the Facebook page of district administration.

These doctors stressed that Covid vaccine reduces severity of illness, even if the person gets an infection after taking the vaccine, then it reduces the chances of hospitalisation. They further emphasised that the vaccine will help to build the herd immunity hence it would help to contain the pandemic.

Giving an example of seat belts in vehicles, they said that as the belt minimises chances of fatal mishap, like that the vaccine also protects human beings in case of infection, they would only suffer mild symptoms.

They also said the vaccines do not have any connection with infertility.

They doctors added that some residents were avoiding vaccination due to the myth that they have to stop consuming alcohol for over a month which is untrue.

They added that if anyone has a fever or throat infection or acute weakness, people must avoid it for some days.

On the question of one of the residents whether a heart/kidney patient can take a vaccine, renowned cardiologist Dr Bishav Mohan said that they must take the vaccine without any doubt and there was no need to stop blood thinners.

Dr Harminder Singh Pannu explained about the efficiency of current two Covid vaccines on new mutant variants and made it clear that both Covishield and Covaxin are very much effective against new variants.

Doctors also debunked the misinformation about the ‘difference’ between vaccines being administered in government and private hospitals and said it was the government which was supplying the vaccine to the private hospitals as well.

On a question when the Covid will be over, the experts said that it depends upon the people as how they tackle it. They said that as much as we will continue to adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour, the pandemic will be contained at the earliest.

We all must wear face masks, maintain social distancing and adopt hand hygiene daily otherwise we will continue to face many more waves of the contagion.