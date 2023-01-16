Doctor shot at in Bathinda hospital: Opp blames AAP for poor law and order in state

BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are at it again, targeting the ruling AAP government in Punjab for deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

BJP state president Ashwani Sharma while addressing the media said, “Law and order situation in the state is going from bad to worse day by day. People are getting extortion calls, snatching cases are on the rise, murders are taking place now and then, attacks are happening every second day. The most recent incident was the brutal attack on a doctor inside his nursing home. One can imagine how brazen these criminals have become. The security of people in the state is at stake and the government is to be blamed for this unsafe environment.”

Ashwani Sharma was in Bathinda on Sunday to enquire about the health of Dr Dinesh Bansal who was shot at by unknown masked persons at his nursing home on Saturday night.

Dr Bansal runs a private nursing home (Raj Nursing Home) on Natt Road in Talwandi Sabo constituency of Bathinda district of Punjab. Sources informed that two persons posing as patient entered the nursing home on Saturday night and they shot the doctor in the thigh and fled the spot. As the two had covered their faces, they couldn’t be identified. The doctor was rushed to Bathinda’s Max Hospital where he is said to be in a stable condition, sources informed.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal in a social media post said, “Punjab’s peace, and law and order have gone for a toss. Looting, cheating and murder have become the order of the day. Saturday’s deadly attack by robbers – after breaking into the hospital – on a doctor in Talwandi Sabo (Bathinda) is a matter of great concern. I wish Dr Dinesh Bansal a speedy recovery and urge Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to stop his ‘dramas’ and to take care of the safety of people of Punjab, or else it would cost him dear. Mann has made life of Punjabis difficult by giving the control of the state in the hands of Delhiites.”