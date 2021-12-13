Disappearance of ‘evidence’: 4 cops, including DSP, booked in fresh FIR

The Ludhiana city police has booked four of its personnel – including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) – for the alleged disappearance of a CD in a 2012 bribery case.

On September 21, 2012, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Harjit Singh, was booked and later dismissed for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from one, Baldev Singh, who was an accused in a cheating case. The complainant had recorded a CD which contained the purported video of the ASI accepting the bribe.

The ASI was later acquitted by a court as the CD containing the video recording of the police personnel accepting bribe disappeared from the case file. In 2017, an additional session judge had ordered the commissioner of police to conduct additional probe in the matter for misplacing of evidence. The CP had marked the inquiry to Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP, city) J Elanchezhian.

Now a fresh FIR has been registered against four cops on the basis of that probe.

The FIR against the accused, under sections 166-A(b) and 217 of IPC, has been registered, following a court order at Meharban police station. The accused have been identified as DSP Lakhbir Singh, Inspector Inderjit Singh and ASIs Tarsem Singh and Surinder Pal.