Director, producers of upcoming Hindi movie ‘Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?’ booked

The Ludhiana police Monday registered an FIR against the director and producers of the upcoming Hindi movie ‘Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?’ for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of some Hindu organizations who alleged that inappropriate language has been used in the film against Hindu Goddesses.

FIR was registered a day after members of several Hindu organizations held a protest in Ludhiana, demanding that actors Jassie Gill and Surbhi Jyoti, who have worked in the film, should be booked for uttering inappropriate words against Hindu Goddesses.

However, police has now booked film’s director Saurabh Tyagi and producers- Akshay Gada, Dhaval Gada, Mohammed Attarwala and Chirag Dhaliwal.

FIR has been registered under the sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 298 (Uttering, words, etc with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) of IPC.

The controversy erupted nearly two weeks back when the Hindu organizations had submitted a complaint to police seeking FIR against singer cum actor Jassi Gill and Surabhi Jyoti alleging insult of Hindu Goddesses. However, after police took no action, they staged a protest at Samrala Chowk Sunday demanding immediate action. FIR has been registered on the statement of of Chander Kant Chadha, spokesperson, Shiv Sena Punjab (Bal Thackeray) and Amit Sharma, district president, Sri Hindu Takht.