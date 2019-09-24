Differently-abled 11-year-old gets to be principal of her school for one day

In a role reversal, an Class 6 student of Government Senior Secondary School, Ferozepur city, lived her dream to be the principal of her school for one day. Khushi (11), who sat in the principal’s chair Monday, suffers from dwarfism and genetic disorder, and at 2.9 feet, she is the shortest student in the school.

The school has classes from Class 6-12 and has a total of 1100 students. “It was Khushi’s desire to become principal one day and she told me this when I visited her school a few days back to inaugurate smart classrooms. I decided to help her live her dream for a day,” said Ferozepur MLA Parminder Pinki.

Earlier this month, a differently-abled girl, Anmol Beri, had got to be deputy commissioner, Ferozepur, for a day.

On Monday, Khushi sat in a chair next to the school principal, took staff meeting and raised the issue of more ROs for school students before the MLA. She also inspected the rain water harvesting system along with the MLA and other teachers apart from taking the round of the school. Khushi urged the MLA to get a shed constructed at the site of mid-day meal cooking area. The MLA said,”We have noted her concerns and will look into them.”

MLA Pinki added that the step was aimed at motivating special children who want to follow their dreams. Not only this, Khushi was also gifted an FD worth Rs 51,000 by the MLA which will mature when she turns 18.

While other girl students in the school dress in salwar-kameez, Khushi always wears a shirt and a trouser in school uniform colours. Principal Rajesh Mehta said,”We have made an exception for her as her mother requested that she always want to wear this attire. Today’s dress was, however, blue jeans, white shirt and a tie, which we purchased for her . She is a sharp student, she got A-grade in Class 5 and had stood first in government primary school before she took admission in our school in Class 6. She is a bright student…we see a spark in her.”

The 11-year-old belongs to a poor family with both her mother and elder sister suffering from the same genetic disorder. Her father had passed away last year.

Meanwhile, Khushi’s maternal uncle, Sonu, while talking with The Indian Express, said, “Rosy Bala (Khushi’s mother) is my elder sister and she has a genetic disorder. Her height never grew over 3.5 feet. So is the case with her elder daughter and Khushi. Even their father had a similar problem. Now, Rosy and her daughters are staying with us after their husband passed away.”