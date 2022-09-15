Dhuri sugar mill auction deferred

The auction of Bhagwanpura Sugar Mill, a private sugar mill located at Dhuri, was postponed Wednesday as it owed the state excise department over Rs 40 crore. The auction was scheduled for Wednesday as the mill had failed to pay outstanding dues of Rs 7.82 crore to farmers despite repeated notices. They pertain to around 500 farmers of Barnala,

Sangrur and Malerkotla for 2021-22 and less than 100 farmers of Haryana for 2020-21 and 2021-22.

“As the auction didn’t happen on Wednesday, we started an indefinite dharna inside the mill premises as we want our money,” said Avtar Singh Tari from Ganna Sangrash Committee.

He said, “It is very surprising that excise department officials came on the day of auction to claim that the mill hadn’t paid VAT dues. Why didn’t they raise this matter before? Auction notice has been issued against this mill two-three times earlier as well. These are just tactics. We want our pending dues and we want that the mill should go in such hands who can operate the mill and make timely payments.”

On Thursday, the revenue department will earmark agriculture land of the mill where they grow eucalyptus and even discharge waste water. “But that won’t yield much. Now our dharna will continue till we are not paid money,” said Sarabjeet Singh, another farmer.

Dhuri SDM Amit Garg, when contacted, said, “Auction couldn’t happen today due to some outstanding dues to be paid by the mill to the excise department. However, we are finding out ways to carry out the auction. Negotiations are on with the mill management and the farmers.”