Dharna by Behbal Kalan victim’s son completes 100 days today

More than six years after his father Krishan Bhagwan Singh and another person was killed in police firing at Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015, Sukhraj Singh launched an indefinite dharna at the incident site, the local bus stand at the Behbal Kalan village. On Friday, the dharna that began on December 16 last year, will complete 100 days.

On Thursday, Sukhraj posted an old video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Punjab visit during which he had said that if the then CM Charanjit Singh Channi had wanted, the Bargari issue could have been solved in 24 hours. Kejriwal had given the statement to the media in Amritsar when former IG Kunwar Vijay Partap, one of the members of the special investigating team probing the Bargari incident, was standing by his side.

“Kejriwal had said that Kunwar Vijay Partap had clearly mentioned names of culprits in this incident and Congress government could have acted on his report within 24 hours. Now, AAP has come to power in Punjab with a thumping majority and I am surprised that after taking oath, neither Chief Minister Bhagwant Nann nor his Cabinet colleagues have uttered even a word about Bargari, Behbal Kalan or this dharna,” said Sukhraj.

Members of various panthic organisations also sit with Sukhraj. The family of Gurjeet Singh, the other victim of Behbal Kalan police firing, also visits the dharna site on a regular basis. Gurjeet was from Sarawan Bodla village located nearby. On December 20, the then PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had also visited the site where he targeted his own government over “delayed justice”.

Though the two families were given a compensation of Rs 1 crore each and a government job each, the two families have been waging a battle to get the persons behind the sacrilege and those who ordered the police firing punished.

Sukhraj said, “Former CM Capt Amarinder Singh kept sitting on the SIT report. Later Channi also did nothing. Now, the new government too is silent on this subject.”