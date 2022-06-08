Dharamsot arrest: Student bodies now call for probe in scholarship scam

Former Congress minister, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot’s Tuesday arrest by the vigilance department has opened a can of worms, with student unions of the state now urging the authorities to investigate the scholarship scam which happened under the former minister’s tenure.

Dharamsot was minister of forests and social welfare during Captain Amarinder Singh’s term as the Punjab Chief Minister. He was later stripped of his ministries when Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn in as the CM last year.

Raman Kalajhar, a union leader of Punjab students union (Randhawa) said, “The students got their scholarship fee for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 sessions in their accounts. But, between 2017 and 2020, not a single penny was transferred to their accounts. As per the scheme, 60% contribution of the scholarship amount was to be given by the Centre and the rest was to be paid by the state government. The fee amount was to be credited to the accounts of the students directly, who then would pay their respective colleges . Earlier, this amount used to be directly transferred to the accounts of concerned colleges. But then some colleges faked admissions in order to get benefits and the government had to tweak the way of payments.”

Kaljhar added, “I am a postgraduate student at the government college in Sangrur. We were not pressed upon to pay our fees. But I know many students in private colleges who had to take up work of paddy transplantation in order to pay their fees once the promised scholarship scheme amount didn’t land up in their accounts.”

Ranbir Randhawa, from PSU added, “Now that Dharamsot has been arrested, the scholarship scam should also be probed and the fee amount refunded to students. ”

Kanwaljeet Khanna from the All India forum for Right to Education, stated that a thorough probe was needed to get to the bottom of the matter. “A thorough probe should be conducted to fix responsibility. Many students had to face harassment when the scholarship amount did not turn up in their accounts.”

Randhawa said that the students used to stage protests against this scam during Congress’s tenure. “Everything has been cloaked in secrecy from the time of the SAD-BJP government in the state. The funds then used to be transferred direct to the account of colleges, some of whom used this as an opportunity to show fake admissions. Action was taken against a few colleges as well.”