DGP’s Special Award for two Moga policemen who helped woman deliver by roadside

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and DGP Dinkar Gupta announced Special Award Disc for two policemen from Moga who helped a woman deliver her baby by roadside in Dharamkot Friday night.

The Indian Express had reported how the woman Jyoti (30) was turned away by three hospital Friday night amid coronavirus outbreak and curfew in Punjab.

Two policemen- ASI Bikkar Singh and constable Sukhjinder Singh- on night PCR duty, arranged wooden benches, called a nurse and other women from neighbourhood to help the woman deliver her baby. She delivered a baby boy at Lohgarh Chowk around midnight. Later the policemen also dropped mother and baby home in their vehicle.

In a statement from Chandigarh, CM said that he has authorized DGP to institute a new award for cops carrying out exceptional work, going beyond the call of duty, during the current crisis of coronavirus and curfew.

DGP Dinkar Gupta said he has chosen ASI Bikkar Singh and constable Sukhjinder Singh of Moga for the first ‘DGP’s Honour & Disc for Exemplary Seva to Society’.

In addition, DGP has also awarded Inspector SHO Sanjeev Kumar of Amritsar, who has been feeding the poor and hungry with a missionary zeal and supplying grocery in slums.

Meanwhile, both Moga cops also visited Jyoti’s family again and gifted a cradle to baby.

“We cannot express in words how happy we are. We only followed teachings of our Gurus. We thank CM and DGP for recognizing our effort. We are not big officers with senior designations but we just did what we could seeing a woman in pain. We had only stopped the motorbike on basis of suspicion for checking but they were actually looking for a hospital,” said Bikkar Singh and Sukhjinder Singh, speaking to The Indian Express.

