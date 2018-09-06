Desecration panel report: Top Congress leaders take battle to villages, train guns on SAD chief

Sunil Jakhar addresses a gathering at Behbal Kalan. Express Sunil Jakhar addresses a gathering at Behbal Kalan. Express

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and three Cabinet ministers — Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Sadhu Singh Dharmsot — on Wednesday visited three villages at the centre of the desecration row in 2015. While touring the villages, Panj Grain in Moga district, Burj Jawahar Singh Wala and Behbal Kalan in Faridkot, located in close proximity, the Congress leaders repeatedly blamed the Badals for the sacrilege controversy. In Panj Grain, Congress leaders met two youths Rupinder Singh and Jaswinder Singh – who were arrested in the sacrilege case, but later released after being given a clean chit.

Later at a public meetings were held in Burj Jawahar Singh Wala, the village from where Guru Granth Sahib was stolen triggering the entire chain of events, and then Behbal Kalan, where firing took place on protesters.

At the Behbal Kalan public meeting families of the two victims killed in firing — Gurjit Singh and Krishan Bhagwan Singh — were not in attendance. However, Rupinder Singh and Jaswinder Singh were both invited on the stage.

When asked about this, Jakhar told The Indian Express, ”We had visited the families of those killed in police firing earlier, they must have been part of the crowd today, I am sure as they too want justice.”

Earlier in Panj Grain, Rupinder said, ”We were tortured in police custody and were forced to name any Sikh preacher responsible for theft of Guru Granth Sahib and later for tearing and throwing pages in the streets of Bargari. But we refused.”

Sarpanch of Burj Jawahar Singh Wala alleged, ”I was told to accept Rs 40 lakh and name Sikh preacher Panthpreet Singh for this incident. However, I did not bow to the pressure.”

The holy book was stolen from historical gurdwara of Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village. Granthi of this gurdwara, Gora Singh, said, ”I too was tortured a lot to name anyone responsible for the incident.”

Meanwhile, the Congress announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for Gora Singh and Rs 15 lakh for brothers Rupinder and Jaswinder.

Attacking Sukhbir Singh Badal, Jakhar said: “He failed as a home minister when in power and has even failed to be a good son. This is the reason that he has made his father stand in this position today. He cannot run away from public, he has to show his accountability and say sorry to the masses rather than issuing threats and showing his inflated ego.”

While Jakhar said that law will take its own course, Sidhu added: “I talk clearly. FIR can be lodged straight away as per 154 CrPC and they can be put behind bars. People also expect the same from us. If we will not do this now, the matter will be reversed on us only.”

Both leaders alleged that Sukhbir was behind the police action to protect his financial interests and he had invested Rs 100 crore in a movie by the Dera head which was due for release when the pardon was granted.

