Dera Sacha Sauda premi shot in Muktsar village

Forty-year-old Charandas, a follower of Dera Sacha Sauda, was shot dead Friday evening by two unidentified persons on a motorcycle, at his shop in village Bhunder, Muktsar. Charandas was booked in a sacrilege incident in 2018 but was out on bail a few days after the incident.

Gidderbaha DSP Narinder Singh said, “A sacrilege incident had happened inside the village. He was arrested but later released on bail and had been working at his shop. We can’t directly link the incident with sacrilege. Charandas’s shop is in the outskirts of the village. There was a power cut when two persons came on a motorcycle and fired at Charandas. We are investigating the details.”

Charandas was shot in his head. He was declared brought dead at the local civil hospital. In 2018, he had inadvertently picked a Guru Granth Sahib in the village and had not followed maryada. The holy book’s pages were damaged and fell on the ground due to which an FIR was lodged against him. He remained in jail before he was released on bail, said DSP Narinder.

He added, “However we are investigating all details whether the three-year-old case was the reason for this crime or some rivalry.” Meanwhile pictures of Charandas have also appeared on social media in which can be seen along with Gidderbaha Akali Dal candidate Dimpy Dhillon.