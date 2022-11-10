Dera follower, accused in 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, shot dead in Punjab’s Faridkot

Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, an accused in the Bargari sacrilege case in 2015, was shot dead in Punjab’s Faridkot district on Thursday, the police said. Singh was about to open his dairy products shop at Kotkapura market when he was killed.

According to the police, five men on two motorcycles reached the spot. One of them opened fire, killing Singh and injuring his gunman Amar Singh and his neighbour a customer who had come to buy milk from his shop, the police added. The injured have been admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot.

Singh, who was arrested in May last year, was out on bail and had been provided two security personnel.

The incident was caught on CCTV and footage shows a woman standing near a shop running to save her life. The accused who purportedly fired at Singh is not wearing a mask on his face and appears to be in his 20s, as per the CCTV footage. The police have sealed the site and said that they are investigating the matter.

CCTB footage of crime pic.twitter.com/Jh5uysefVz — Kamaldeep Singh ਬਰਾੜ (@kamalsinghbrar) November 10, 2022

“Punjab is a peace-loving state and mutual brotherhood is very strong here. No one will be allowed to disturb peace of Punjab. Police and general administration have been given strict instructions to maintain peace in the state,” Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said in a tweet.

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਇੱਕ ਅਮਨ ਪਸੰਦ ਸੂਬਾ ਹੈ ਇੱਥੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਆਪਸੀ ਭਾਈਚਾਰਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ਹੈ..ਕਿਸੇ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਾਂਤੀ ਭੰਗ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਇਜ਼ਾਜਤ ਨਹੀਂ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ ..ਸੂਬੇ ਦੀ ਅਮਨ-ਸ਼ਾਂਤੀ ਕਾਇਮ ਰੱਖਣ ਲਈ ਸਿਵਲ ਅਤੇ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ .. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) November 10, 2022

In 2015, the ‘bir’ (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib was stolen from Gurdwara Burj Jawahar Singh Wala in Kotkapura constituency, handwritten sacrilegious posters were put up on the walls of Bargari and Jawahar Singh Wala villages, and torn pages of the holy book were found scattered in Bargari village. These incidents had triggered protests, and two people, Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjit Singh, were killed in Behbal Kalan and a few were injured at Kotkapura in alleged police firing.

Following this incident, widespread protests broke out in Punjab, paralysing the state for a few days. On October 26, 2015, the then SAD-BJP government handed over the inquiry to the CBI, which filed a closure report in June 2019 and later withdrew it. However, the then Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh challenged this decision and handed over the case to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Punjab Police.

In May 2021, the SIT led by S P S Parmar arrested six Dera followers, including Pardeep, in the sacrilege case. According to police sources, Pardeep allegedly put a few torn pages of the holy book into a drain. All accused were released on bail in July 2021.

Currently, two protests are going on in Bargari and Behbal Kalan villages. The indefinite dharna at Behbal Kalan village is led by Sukhraj Singh, the son of Behbal Kalan firing victim Krishan Bhagwan Singh, while the other is a unique protest by Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) led by Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann, where every day, five or more Sikhs court arrest at Bargari police station only to be released. This protest has been going on since July 1, 2021, and over 40,000 persons have courted arrest so far. The protesters are demanding justice in the sacrilege case.

Advertisement

Sadhu Singh, the father of Gurjit Singh, one of the victims of the Behbal Kalan firing, said, “It appears to be the anger of the masses as three governments have passed and no action is being taken on the accused in this incident. We are sitting on roads to seek justice. People are arrested and released on bail…,” he said.

Earlier, one Mohinder Pal Singh Bittu, another Dera follower and an alleged key conspirator in the Bargari sacrilege case, was killed in Nabha jail. He was arrested in August 2018 from Himachal Pradesh and killed on June 23, 2019, inside Nabha jail.