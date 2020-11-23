Dera Sacha Sauda follower’s murder: Protesters refuse to perform last rites, demand arrest of culprits

A man was shot dead in Howrah's Shibpur area on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.(Representational Image)

Two days after Dera Sacha Sauda follower Manohar Lal, 55, was allegedly shot dead at his shop in Bhagta Bhai Ka of Bathinda, the Dera followers (premis) continued their protest on Sunday and refused to perform his last rites.

Protesting with the body of the deceased, the Dera followers said they will not perform last rites till the culprits behind the killing are arrested. The followers gathered at the dera branch at Salabatpura village of Bathinda where the body was kept and the protest continued on Sunday. They also blocked Barnala-Bajakhana road and said that it wasn’t for the first time that Dera Sacha Sauda followers were being targeted and killed in cold blood.

Harcharan Singh, from the 45-member committee of dera premis, said there was no question of the protest being lifted or last rites being performed till the culprits are arrested.

Heavy police force was deployed at Salabatpura branch of the Dera Sacha Sauda as followers continued to throng the spot. Efforts of district administration and police to convince the followers to conduct last rites failed.

On Saturday, gangster Sukha Lamme Gill, while taking responsibility for the murder, had posted on Facebook that people should answer why they were holding protest and blocking roads for a person who did ‘no great deed’ in his life.

