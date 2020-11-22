Dera follower’s murder: Sukha gang stakes claim

The victim, Manohar Lal, was a money exchanger and a follower of Dera Sacha Sauda.

Hours after cold-blooded murder of a 55-year-old Dera premi, Manohar Lal of Bathinda’s Bhagta Bhai Ka area, gangster Sukha Gill Lamme took responsibility of this murder.

A post on Sukha Gill Lamme’s Facebook page claimed that this murder has been done by his accomplices Harjinder and Aman as a “revenge of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib done in October, 2015”. Manohar’s son, Jimmy Arora, was named in this sacrilege case which happened in Gurusar area of Bathinda and is currently out on bail. However, the victim himself was not named in any case.

The post also mentioned that group members have changed their phone numbers because another gangster group based in Bilaspur was using their numbers for money extortion. Sukha Gill is a Jagraon-based gangster and has several pending police cases against him.

However, Bathinda SSP Bhupinder Singh Virk refused to comment on this post, though cops are investigating this declaration made by the gangster.

