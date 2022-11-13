Dera follower’s murder: Goldy Brar, one from Moga named in FIR

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar – who had claimed responsibility for the murder of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh Kataria alias Raju Dhodhi – was nominated in the FIR, along with one Harjinder Singh Raju from Moga, on Saturday. Police also identified all the six people accused of the murder, sources said.

Pardeep, an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, was shot dead in Faridkot’s Kotkapura on November 10 by six assailants when he was opening his dairy store at 7.15 am. Police identified all the six based on the CCTV camera footage.

Three of the six assailants were arrested by Delhi Police on Thursday night. One of the three arrested was identified as Jitender Singh (26) from Rohtak, while two others were juveniles from Bhiwani and Rohtak.

Bhupinder Singh Goldy and Manpreet Singh Mani of Faridkot were nominated in the FIR on Friday.

SSP Rajpal Singh said, “Raids were conducted on their houses on Thursday night and Friday morning. Further investigation is going on. Both Faridkot-based culprits are in the 25-26 age group.”

Harjinder Singh Raju who was booked on Saturday belongs to Moga’s Manawa village. He is above 18, according to police sources.

Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for the murder through a social media post, is also the main accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead on May 29 in Mansa district.

In the social media post, Goldy Brar wrote, “Justice had not been delivered in the sacrilege case even after seven years of the incident and despite governments changing thrice in the state.”

The text further read that whoever disrespects any religion will meet the same fate. “The Hindu-Sikh brothers have taken this revenge together because Guru Sahib is common to all,” read the online post.

Police sources said that Goldy Brar was booked on charges of conspiracy.

Meanwhile, families of Bhupinder Singh Goldy and Manpreet Singh Mani said that the two hadn’t visited their houses in Faridkot for more than five days. Mani’s mother said that her son was an addict and they had disowned him. Parents of the duo (assailants) said that the two should be punished if they are involved in the crime. However, parents appealed to the police not to harass them as they were clueless about Bhupinder Singh Goldy and Manpreet Singh Mani.

It is learnt that the two used to live together and hardly visited their houses. The police have seized two mobile phones from their houses for investigation.

Sunil Jakhar calls to stop gun culture

Expressing deep concern over rising gun culture in society, especially among minors, former MP and BJP leader Sunil Jakhar has appealed to the society to come together to put an end to this dangerous trend.

He said that Punjab has already suffered a lot because of drug menace.

The state government must generate job opportunities to keep youngsters from falling prey to making a quick buck, including joining criminal gangs.

Also, the society as a whole must stop glorifying gangsters as heroes which then acts as a lure for impressionable youngsters to take up illegal activities, Jakhar said.