Denied Jalalabad ticket, Youth Congress national secretary quits party

A DAY after Raminder Awla, former Punjab Youth Congress president, was declared party’s candidate for Jalalabad bypoll, Jagdeep alias Goldy Kamboj — a ticket aspirant and national secretary of the Indian Youth Congress — submitted his resignation to the party.

Kamboj also resigned from the primary membership of the party. He sent his resignation to B Srinivas, national president of Indian Youth Congress Monday evening. Confirming the same Kamboj while talking to The Indian Express said, “I was a strong contender. I had even organised a rally in Jalalabad in which Srinivasji had come. The gathering was huge, but despite that I have been ignored. I am a Jalalabad resident and have worked for the party a lot, but still party gives chance to outsiders. I have now resigned from all posts and even as a member of Congress. I am disappointed a lot.”

When contacted, state Congress chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar said, “I am aware of his resignation. But it is a normal reaction from a person who is keen to contest as he feels disappointed or frustrated. But party is in touch with him and we will be able to carry him along. We are trying to get everyone together so as to win bypoll seats. Though he has resigned, but party has to see whether to accept his resignation or not.”

Kamboj’s father was earlier an Akali leader. During 2002-2007 tenure of Amarinder Singh government, he and his father had joined Congress and later he started working as a Youth Congress worker.

However, he had differences with another Congress leader Hans Raj Josan who also contested elections on a Congress ticket in 2002 and 2007. In 2012, Malkiat Singh was given ticket from Jalalabad, while in 2017 Ravneet Bittu contested. While Josan had won in 2002, from 2007 onwards the seat went to SAD.

Kamboj said,”Outsiders are given chance rather than the locals. Hence there is no point sticking with the party.” Awla, meanwhile, is from Guru-Har-Sahai area which is located at a distance of 26 km from Jalalabad. After ticket announcement, he was yet to make an appearance in the area, although earlier he had organised one rally ahead of ticket announcement.

Kamboj was also working as IYC incharge of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

Showcause notice to ticket aspirant

Another ticket aspirant Malkiat Singh has been issued a showcause notice by PPCC general secretary Sandeep Singh Sandhu. Malkiat had contested election from Jalalabad in 2012 against Sukhbir Singh Badal. Malkiat had posted on social media about his anger against the choice of candidate.

The showcause notice asks why action shouldn’t be taken against him for doing anti-party activities and defaming the party on social media. Malkiat has been given seven days time to answer to the notice and has been asked as why he should not be expelled from the party.