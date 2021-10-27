Dengue cases near 14,000 mark, AAP blames govt for ‘epidemic’

WITH 523 new cases, confirmed dengue cases in Punjab reached 13,849 till Tuesday. In addition to this, a total of 40 suspected dengue deaths have happened in Punjab in this month alone.

Meanwhile, after four suspected dengue deaths in the Longowal area of Sangrur, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Om Prakash Soni Tuesday directed the top brass of the Health and Family Welfare Department to expedite fogging activities being carried out to combat dengue. However, it needs to be mentioned that deputy CM, who also holds the health portfolio, issued a statement about the Longowal area days after three of a family died due to suspected dengue.

Mohali has the maximum number of confirmed cases which are 2,221 followed by Bathinda where 1,848 cases. Amritsar has 1,361 confirmed dengue cases, while Hoshairpur’s total count of dengue cases is 1,360.

Muktsar, on the other hand, has 1,151 confirmed dengue cases, while Ludhiana also had a sudden spurt in dengue cases as its total count had reached 904 till October 26.

A total of 35,576 suspected samples have been tested out of which 13,849 were confirmed dengue patients.

“This year, we are observing a change in dengue cases as 3-4 family members are falling sick with dengue-like symptoms. Earlier, this pattern was not very common. Hence, we request authorities to test every fever patient for Covid as well, irrespective of the symptoms,” said a resident of Dugri Phase 1 of Ludhiana.

She added, “Already Dugri area remained a containment zone in the past and hence, we don’t want to experience the same thing anymore.”

As already mentioned, apart from confirmed dengue cases, the number of patients are 5-6 times more as they are the ones who actually are being treated symptomatically.

Punjab government, meanwhile, stated that they are offering free dengue treatment in all government hospitals, while Rs 600 is the capping for dengue testing in private institutes.

Dengue mosquito stops breeding at below 17 degrees Celsius temperature and hence people are waiting for the temperature to dip so that the situation can be controlled automatically.

Earlier, Soni directed the Deputy Director posted in Directorate Health office Chandigarh to monitor the activities being carried out in Sangrur district. He ordered extensive fogging, cleaning up of accumulated water and speeding up tests on suspected patients.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party blamed a ‘lax’ government attitude for “uncontrolled dengue epidemic” in the state. An AAP delegation led by Sunam MLA Aman Arora also met Soni and handed over a memorandum.

Arora said that all the fovernment dispensaries and hospitals in the state were on ventilator due to lack of facilities and doctors and staff. He said Congress government has bowed to the private health mafia in the same way as it did during the Covid pandemic.

He said had the government been vigilant and the health services better, then the havoc of dengue could have been prevented. “Every year from September to November, people have to bear the brunt of the dengue,” Arora said, adding the dengue mosquito breeds in filth, debris, and stagnant water on the roads and streets. “Not only the Health Department, but also the Local Bodies Department, Rural Development and Panchayat Department, Public Works Department along with other concerned departments and the corrupt system is responsible,” he added.

AAP Punjab Youth Wing president Meet Hayer said“The indiscriminate looting of private hospitals due to poor government health services is reminiscent of the looting during the Covid pandemic, because at that time there was a scramble for beds and oxygen cylinders in hospitals and today there is black-marketing of the SDP (Single Donor Platelet) kits required for dengue and the people are running around for beds; because the government and the health department did not make any further arrangements.”