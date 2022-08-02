Demonstrators’ Destination Dreamland

It was on July 15 evening that a protester (Gurjeet Singh) consumed insecticide outside the main gate of ‘Dreamland’ – a private colony in Sangrur which has a house owned by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. This colony is on the outskirts of the city on Sangrur-Patiala highway. Gurjeet was rushed to civil hospital and was saved.

On the same evening, another protester (Gurdeep Singh) had tried to touch a live wire of the main electricity supply line near ‘Dreamland’, but was saved by ‘providence’, as – according to local residents – there was no power supply at that time. Gurdeep Singh then even tried to hang himself from the branch of a tree by using his turban, but his friends got in the way and saved him.

On July 16 afternoon, another protester (Jaswinder Singh) consumed some poisonous substance in the same area and was rushed to Rajindra Medical College, Patiala. He too was saved.

Thus, in 24 hours, three people tried to commit suicide outside the colony where Mann has a house. But the CM rarely visits this house these days.

The protesters in question have been sitting outside the colony since May 8. They are about 150 people who are seeking jobs as constables in Punjab Police. They had cleared the written test as well as the physical test in 2016-17 but were put on the waiting list. They claim that they were promised jobs by the previous Congress government and later by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the poll campaign. Six female protesters had also climbed a water tank near the colony for a few days in June when the poll campaign for Sangrur bypoll was on. “They stage big protests every Sunday. When we are not being heard, we have no choice but to protest,” says Gursewak Singh, one of the job seekers.

Unemployed people seeking jobs of physical training instructors (PTI) in education department also stage protests on a regular basis.

The scenes of protests outside Dreamland society are increasingly commonplace. (Express Photo) The scenes of protests outside Dreamland society are increasingly commonplace. (Express Photo)

On July 24, they staged a mega protest outside ‘Dreamland’ where they got into a scuffle with police. Water cannons were used to disperse them. “Sippy Sharma (a female protester) – whom AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had described as his own sister when they were campaigning – fainted in the scuffle with cops and had to be admitted to hospital. We have been struggling for jobs since 2011. A total of 646 jobs were advertised by the then Akali government. But instead of declaring the merit list, they made teacher eligibility test (TET) compulsory for us. This TET was not a condition before the job advertisement was published. The AAP leaders had assured us of jobs soon after coming to power, but instead of jobs, they are giving us lathis. As the CM has a house in Sangrur also, we stage protests here,” says Amrinder Gill of the Unemployed 646 PTI Teachers Union.

Read in Explained | Explained: State of (un)employment in India

Likewise, more than 150 nurses who were given jobs in Covid wards during the first and second waves of Covid in Rajindra Medical College, Patiala, have also been sitting on an indefinite dharna since May 4 outside the gate of this colony. They were relieved of their duties during the second Covid wave and are now demanding that they be reinstated in their jobs.

Baljit Kaur, one such protesting nurse from Bharoch village of Nabha while sitting under a tent near the main gate of the colony, said, “We were employed on a contract basis at the Rajindra Medical College during the first Covid wave. After the second wave, around 150 of us were relieved of our duties. Since then we have been protesting to get our jobs back. But the then Congress government turned a deaf ear to our grievances. We then launched a hunger strike in January this year wherein Bhagwant Mann himself came and told us that if AAP was voted to power, all of us would be rehired. We have been protesting outside his colony since May 4, but to no avail.”

On July 31, overage unemployed union seeking jobs got into a scuffle with cops outside this colony. They had earlier gone to Sunam where CM Mann came to pay tributes to Shaheed Udham Singh on his martyrdom day. They along with a few other unions met with CM at the helipad but as the meeting didn’t yield any results, as per union president Raman Kumar, they came back outside the CM’s colony to lodge protest. Meanwhile, the unemployed candidates seeking jobs as PTI in education department couldn’t meet the CM as they reached late and later protested in Sunam to reach near the venue as police rounded them up.

The scenes of protests outside Dreamland society are increasingly commonplace. Barriers have been placed near the main gate of the colony, with a heavy contingent of policemen always present at the spot as part of Mann’s security. The lane where the CM’s house is located is teeming with security men.

“Two pakka dharnas of unemployed people seeking jobs in police and health departments are continuing. They have erected their tents outside the main gate of the colony. We support them whenever they need any help like – with food, medicines or for that matter, using bathroom, among others,” says Rajpal Mangwal, a BKU Ugrahan leader whose house is nearby in the fields. One of the tents has a flag of the farmer union and this union has also provided them two tractor trolleys for use if it rains. “Once they even slept at my place for two days when the tractor trolleys could not be arranged on time,” adds Rajpal.

When asked how the protesters manage the expenses, Gursewak Singh, a protester seeking a constable job, says, “Most of us come in the morning and go back by evening, so we bring our lunch. Those who stay overnight go to nearby gurdwara for langar.” A big plastic water tank has been placed near the protest site. The protesters get it filled from Mangwal’s house, so drinking water is taken care of.

A female protester said, “We are allowed to use the toilet/bathroom within the Dreamland colony close to the security cabin. But we should bathe before 7 am. The men at times go to Mangwal’s house near the Dreamland colony for performing their ablutions.”

However, this arrangement is for the ones who are staging pakka dharnas.

Unions keep coming off and on outside this colony to stage dharnas during daytime, but they go back by evening.

“CM Mann had given time to all the protesting unions from June 16 to June 19 when he was in Sangrur for the poll campaign. He had assured them that their problems would soon be taken care of. So, all of us lifted the dharna on June 19. But we were again up in arms after June 26, the day the Sangrur bypoll results were declared. It’s back to square one now. Two pakka dharnas are also back,” says Raman Kumar, president of Overage Berozgar Union which is seeking jobs in education department.

“Mann has his native house at Satoj village in Sunam constituency. He however used to live in Dreamland colony after he became MP second time in 2019. Nowadays, he comes here once in a while. But since this is also his house, we come here to protest,” adds Raman Kumar.

“Three of our people tried to commit suicide and we went on a hunger strike, but the government is unmoved,” says Gursewak Singh.

“The protesting unions are the ones which had been promised jobs by AAP when they were protesting against the previous Congress government. And now, the AAP government is not responding,” says Raman Kumar.

“This trend of pakka dharnas started after the farm agitation and now this staging of dharnas outside CM’s house is also something unheard of,” says Mukesh Malaud, president of Zamin Prapati Sangharsh Committee, who too had organised dharnas outside this colony in June this year.

The youths had organised a dharna against Agneepath as well outside this colony in June asking the Punjab CM to clear his stand on the scheme and later he had come out with a statement against the Army recruitment scheme. It may be noted that a fire brigade vehicle is stationed at the spot. Barricading is done on a regular basis outside the colony by cops.

“We had arranged a psychiatrist for them to counsel them when there were reports of attempt to suicide, though, according to us, it was just a way to threaten us. We are making best efforts to arrange their meetings with the CM. In fact, they have met with the CM twice in June. Regarding their jobs, it is a policy matter which has to be decided by the government,” says Sangrur sub-divisional magistrate Charanjot Singh Walia.

Most of the protesters are seeking jobs which highlights the state of unemployment in Punjab. “We voted for change. We thought ‘badlaav’ will provide us jobs. But nothing has changed except the name of the government,” adds Raman Kumar.