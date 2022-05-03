Demand for water, cleanliness 16 farm unions in 14 districts stage dharnas outside canal dept offices

PROTESTING AGAINST canal water shortage and lack of cleanliness in canals, 16 farmers’ union staged dharnas at 41 places outside the offices of the canal department across 14 districts in Punjab, on Monday. The farmers said that the sowing of cotton had already reached midway, but the canal waters had either become scarce, or not reached at all, in many places. They also alleged that many canals need to be cleaned and every year farmers are being forced to do partial cleaning on their own.

Memorandums addressed to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were also given by unions to the executive engineers of the department at all protest sites.

Mahinder Singh Bhainibagha of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda), said, “Grangna Minor is a distributary which comes out of Moosa branch canal. However, very little supply goes towards the villages of Bajewala, Uddat Bhagat Ram, Chhapianwali , Maujian, etc., in Mansa district. Bajewala villagers have not even seen canal water till now. Around 1,500 acres of area is under agriculture in this village. The problem is in many other villages as well.”

Abohar branch supplies water in Abohar and Bathinda, among other areas. Information revealed that the tail ends of Abohar are also getting very less water supply. “Abohar-Fazilka are largely a cotton belt and, hence, limited or less water supply at the time of sowing increases input costs of farmers. Hence, the government needs to think twice before making tall claims about incentives for DSR technology for paddy sowing. When they are not able to provide canal water in the cotton belt, how will they be assured during the paddy season?” said Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary of BKU Dakaunda.

Patiala added, “For paddy transplantation, the Punjab government used to fix June 10 or 20 as the date. This year too, they will do the same. However, if they release proper water in canals before that, a natural seepage can also happen in the fields alongside the canals. This will reduce usage of groundwater. Hence, our Monday’s protest was to also focus on release of water early in majority of the canals, so as to irrigate our fields ahead of the paddy season. Above all, if canals are cleaned properly every year, they can feed more water to the fields. Based on all these points, we protested and submitted memorandums.”

He also said that if efforts are made to stop the flow of water towards Pakistan, it can be diverted into these canals.

Harmeet Singh Kadian, president of BKU (Kadian), said, “On the one hand, they promote diversification. On the other, they don’t even prioritise providing canal water to crops other than wheat and paddy. Vegetable farming is also being affected as tubewell supply is bare minimum due to the ongoing power crisis.”

Meanwhile, cotton sowing was supposed to start from April 15 and continue till May 15. However, like last year, late sowing will continue till May 31.