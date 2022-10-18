Delhi Police constable arrested for duping youths of lakhs by ‘promising’ them jobs in Punjab Police

The Ludhiana police Monday arrested a Delhi Police constable and booked his three accomplices for allegedly duping youths of lakhs on the pretext of getting them a job in Punjab Police.

The police said that the accused also gave a question paper to youths claiming that a similar one would appear for Punjab Police’s constable recruitment written test. Punjab Police had conducted exam for constable recruitment on October 14.

The arrested accused was identified as Robin, 34, of Sonipat, Haryana. A Delhi Police constable posted in 7th Indian Reserve Battalion, Malviya Nagar, Robin had been absent from his duty for more than a month. The cops also recovered Rs 4.02 lakh in cash from his possession which was allegedly given to him by one of the job aspirants, said police. Robin cheated at least 20 job aspirants and collected Rs 5 to Rs 15 lakh from each of them, said the police.

The accused who are yet to be arrested are Dharminder Thathwal of Sonipat, Asa Ram Soni of Hanumangarh (Rajasthan) and Mahaveer of Sirsa who runs Fauji Sainik Career Academy.

Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that the crime investigation agency staff -2 police were tipped off about the gang that was cheating youths by promising them to provide the question paper of the Punjab Police constable recruitment exam. The crime investigation agency staff -2 police team led by Inspector Beant Juneja arrested Robin. During the questioning, Robin revealed that he was a constable with Delhi Police.

“Robin told the police that his accomplices used to find gullible aspirants willing to pay money for job in Punjab Police. They used to take Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh from each one of them. Then Robin would take the job aspirants to a hotel where he provided them with a sample question paper claiming that it was the original one,” said CP Sharma.

“On October 13, a day before the actual exam, the accused downloaded a sample paper from the internet and took a mock test of at least 20 candidates in a hotel at Sonipat claiming that the same question paper will come in the exam. However, the question paper that came on October 14 was entirely different. After the aspirants realised that they had been cheated, they informed the police,” he added.

CP Sharma said that Robin had been absent from his duty for the past one month without informing the department. He had joined Delhi Police in 2009. Earlier too he was booked in two similar cases in Haryana, said the CP. He was also arrested and suspended by the department, but was reinstated four months ago. In January 2021, he was booked by Panipat police for cheating.