One year of Delhi morcha: Nukkad meetings begin in Punjab villages, farmer groups start leaving for Delhi

To observe one year of the agitation against the central agri laws at Delhi borders, farmers from Punjab have started moving towards Singhu and Tikri protest sites in small groups, while many others will be leaving as soon as sowing of wheat is over.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha ( SKM) has given a call to farmers to assemble at the protest sites in large numbers on November 26, the day when farmers had first reached the Delhi borders last year.

“Our call of Dilli Chalo to oppose farm laws. However, first we were denied permission to hold a rally at Ramlila ground on November 26-27 and later we were not even allowed to enter Delhi, so we stopped at the borders. We are still sitting there,” said Nirbhai Singh Dhudike, president of the Kirti Kisan Union (KKU).

Rajinder Singh Deepsinghwala, general secretary of KKU, said, “We are one of the 32 farmer unions of Punjab and we have given a call that not even a single tractor should remain at home. We all should march ahead soon after completing sowing of wheat.”

He said that some BJP leaders are spreading rumours that a dialogue has taken place between the Centre and the farmer union leaders and that the matter will be settled soon. “However, we want to clarify that nothing of this sort has happened. We are standing strong on our demands. Farmers should not fall for rumours,” he added.

The farm unions have started holding nukkad (street corner) meetings in villages regarding the mass movement towards Delhi borders, said BKU Dakaunda president Buta Singh Burjgill. “People are getting themselves registered as volunteers for helping maintain discipline. In addition, volunteers are also registering for our proposed march to Parliament everyday from November 29 till the end of the winter session.”

The SKM had earlier announced that from November 29 until the end of the Winter Session, 500 selected farmer volunteers will move every day to Parliament in tractor trollies peacefully and with full discipline, to assert their rights to protest in the national capital.

This will be done to “‘increase the pressure” on the central government “to force it to concede the demands for which farmers across the country have launched a historic struggle”, it had said.

Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary of BKU (Ugrahan), added, “Small groups have already started leaving for Tikri. Many farmers have done wheat sowing while many others have persons at home to take care of sowing operations. Large convoys will go after November 20 onwards when majority will be done with wheat sowing.”

Villagers left from Mansa railway station Sunday while few others went via private buses as well. Meetings are being held in villages of Ludhiana, Mansa, Muktsar, Fazilka Ferozepur, Bathinda, Sangrur, Barnala etc. villages of Punjab.

“We vividly remember how roads were dug last year to stop us reaching Delhi. We faced water cannons. However, Haryana brothers and sisters helped us showed us the other routes, served us langar. At one point of time, we felt as if we were intruders and had done some crime due to which we were stopped by putting boulders, barricades and what not. We will be observing one year of dharna on roads. The biggest, longest struggle by farmers for their rights,” said Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary of BKU (Dakaunda).