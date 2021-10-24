Delayed bill payments: Punjab pvt hospitals decide to stop new PMJAY admissions

Accusing the insurer of holding back hospital payments, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogaya Yozna (PMJAY) and Sarbat Sehat Bima empanelled hospitals of Punjab have decided to stop accepting new patients after October 22.

All IMA branches have issued an advisory to their members to hold taking new patients till the insurance company is

holding their claims, said Ludhiana unit of the IMA in a press statement.

“All PMJAY empanelled hospitals are working hard with the government to pass on the benefits of PMJAY scheme to the poorest of the society who otherwise could not think of getting treated at quality private hospitals. But it is a very sorry state that all are disappointed the way insurance companies are implementing the scheme,” said Dr Saroj Aggarwal, president of IMA’s Ludhiana unit.

The insurance company has not released claim payments (as per guidelines it’s to be done in 15 days) on one pretext or other, the hospitals have been alleging.

The IMA statement further added that for the last 60 days, no payments have been given to hospitals.

Dr Manoj Sobti, former president of IMA, Punjab, said, “Recently also we had meeting with Health Minister O P Soni and Principal Health Secretary Vikas Garg. They both listened to our problems and assured us of the release of payments this week. But it is impossible for hospitals to continue with the scheme till the pending amount is released.”

Emails by IMA, Punjab have also been sent to the PM and the CM.