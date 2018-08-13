Defence Minister dedicates new bridge at Hussainiwala to nation

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pays homage to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru at Hussainiwala Sunday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pays homage to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru at Hussainiwala Sunday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

A strategically important 280-ft-long bridge at Hussainiwala, which was destroyed during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, was dedicated to the nation by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday. The new bridge has been constructed at a cost of Rs 2.48 crore.

According to the Ferozepur district administration authorities, the bridge connects Ferozpur with Hussainiwala Barrage on River Sutlej on the old Ferozpur-Lahore Highway. It is the only life line for nearly 10 villages connecting Hussainiwala Enclave with the rest of the country. After the 1971 India-Pak war, Bailey bridge was constructed by the Army to restore road connectivity. To replace this old bridge, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was entrusted with the task of constructing a permanent bridge. “The permanent bridge has now been completed by the BRO and dedicated to the nation,” said Sitharaman.

The Defence Minister said that the permanent bridge at Hussainiwala Barrage will help not only the Indian Armed Forces but the local population at large for their daily commuting. She said Hussainiwala was a “historic and sacred place” of great martyrs such as Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru and many other war heroes. She told that the bridge will promote regional prosperity, business, agriculture and better movement of army vehicles, ammunition and logistics.

The Defence Minister later visited Hussainiwala Shaheed Smarak to pay homage to the martyrs, where she also interacted with local army units and people.

