Defamation case by Majithia: Sanjay Singh records statement

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh Saturday attended court hearing in the defamation case filed against him by senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a Ludhiana court.

AAP leader’s counsel advocate Sidharth Chandi said that the Rajya Sabha member recorded his statement in the court under section 313 of CrPC. He added that the details of the drug case registered against Majithia under the NDPS Act was also placed on record.

Majithia is currently lodged in Patiala jail in the drug case.

“In his statement, Sanjay Singh stated that all allegations against him were false. The case was filed with a motive to harass him and to get political mileage in 2017 Punjab Assembly polls. He also told the court that the witnesses deposed in the case by Majithia are all senior leaders of SAD. An FIR under the NDPS Act has also been lodged against the complainant, the court was told,” said Chandi.

The case has been adjourned for April 18. “We will produce our defence evidence on the next date,” he added.

Majithia had filed defamation suit against Sanjay Singh in the Ludhiana court on January 12, 2016 under the sections 499 and 500 of IPC.

The SAD leader had claimed that he was ‘defamed’ without ‘any evidence’ by an AAP leader who called him a ‘drug dealer’ and further remarked that ‘when AAP will come to power, it will put corrupt Majithia

in jail.’