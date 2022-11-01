Defamation case: AAP MP Sanjay Singh says he stands by statement against Majithia

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh appeared before a local court in Ludhiana on Monday in a defamation case filed against him by senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia. Speaking to mediapersons outside the court, Singh said he stands by his statement against Majithia.

Majithia had filed a defamation suit against Singh on January 12, 2016 under IPC sections 499 and 500 alleging that he was “defamed” by Singh, who called him a “drug dealer”, without “any evidence” and further remarked that “when AAP will come to power, it will put corrupt Majithia in jail”. The statement was allegedly made in December 2015 during the Jor Mela political conference in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib.

Speaking to mediapersons outside the court premises on Monday, Sanjay Singh said he stands by his words. “Whatever I had said about Majithia was absolutely true and I stand by it. Everyone in this country has the right to tell the truth. I am sure I will get justice from the court. There is proof against Majithia, he had to go to jail and now he is out on bail in a drug case. He has not been acquitted by any court. I have been standing by my statement from day one,” Singh said.

The court has scheduled the next hearing in the case on November 5.