scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Defamation case: AAP MP Sanjay Singh says he stands by statement against Majithia

Majithia had filed defamation suit against Singh on January 12, 2016 alleging that he was “defamed” by Singh, who called him a “drug dealer” without “any evidence”.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh. (PTI Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh appeared before a local court in Ludhiana on Monday in a defamation case filed against him by senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia. Speaking to mediapersons outside the court, Singh said he stands by his statement against Majithia.

Majithia had filed a defamation suit against Singh on January 12, 2016 under IPC sections 499 and 500 alleging that he was “defamed” by Singh, who called him a “drug dealer”, without “any evidence” and further remarked that “when AAP will come to power, it will put corrupt Majithia in jail”. The statement was allegedly made in December 2015 during the Jor Mela political conference in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib.

Speaking to mediapersons outside the court premises on Monday, Sanjay Singh said he stands by his words. “Whatever I had said about Majithia was absolutely true and I stand by it. Everyone in this country has the right to tell the truth. I am sure I will get justice from the court. There is proof against Majithia, he had to go to jail and now he is out on bail in a drug case. He has not been acquitted by any court. I have been standing by my statement from day one,” Singh said.

The court has scheduled the next hearing in the case on November 5.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...Premium
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...Premium
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...Premium
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challengePremium
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challenge

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 02:32:27 pm
Next Story

GST collection in October second highest ever: Causes, significance

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement