Decorated BSF sentinel ‘Tyson’ gets new lease of life

Tyson, a 4-year-old male Labrador Retriever dog of BSF’s 58 Bn., got a new lease of life after undergoing dialysis at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) in Ludhiana.

Tyson was previously on border duty with BSF’s 170 Bn. and was handed over to 58 Bn. from December 2019 for tracking and fence guarding.

According to the BSF, Tyson was involved in an operation at the Indo-Pak border, where it led to the tracking and subsequent arrest of infiltrators some months back.

Dr Randhir Singh, Assistant Professor (Veterinary Medicine), said that Tyson was admitted to the university hospital in a very critical condition.

Had dialysis not been performed at the earliest, Tyson might have succumbed to acute uremia, Dr Singh said.

Director of Clinics Dr SS Randhawa said that the dialysis facility for pets is available only at GADVASU in the northern region and only at two other veterinary colleges in the country.