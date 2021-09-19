Declare cow as national animal: Punjab Gau Sewa Commission

THE PUNJAB Gau Sewa Commission on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhawan, Saturday, demanding that the cow be declared the national animal.

Punjab Gau Sewa Commission chairman Sachin Sharma said, “We have demanded that by amending the Article 48 of Chapter 4 of the Constitution, a complete ban should be imposed on cow slaughter and a uniform law should be enacted in all the states in this regard. Cow should be declared national animal of the country.”

A provision of death penalty should be made for the killing of the bovine, reads the memorandum, further stating that government gaushalas (cow sheds) should be constructed with state-of-the-art facilities after taking strict steps towards the protection of cows.

Sharma said the Governor was urged to recommend the case to the President and Prime Minister, adding that the Governor “assured every possible help in this regard”.

The memorandum says: “Cow is the backbone of the Indian culture and reflects the spiritual faith of Sanatan Dharma, but bovines are forced to live by feeding on garbage. The land mafia has also occupied a large part of land in the country, due to which bovines are not being given permanent shelter, which is resulting in bovine-human confrontation and road accidents every day. Similarly, there is a ruthless killing of cows in the country every day, but due to lack of strict laws, cow smugglers and killers are able to escape easily without facing any punishment which is also hurting religious sentiments of the people. Hence, we demand that cow be declared national animal of the country and a uniform law be implemented across the country and a complete ban be imposed on cow slaughter.”