Death of woman on railway track: Punjab farmer unions gherao DC office

Tejinder Kaur, 80, regularly took part in protests against the farm laws.

Members of Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) gheraoed Mansa deputy commissioner’s (DC) office Monday morning, demanding compensation over the accidental death of 80-year-old Tej Kaur, who allegedly collapsed on the train tracks while taking part in a protest on October 9.

Kaur was resident of village Bare in Budhlada constituency of Mansa district and would regularly participate in farmer dharnas.

On October 9, she allegedly lost her balance while crossing the tracks at Budhlada railway station, and died after her fall.

After her death, the farmer union started demanding compensation worth Rs 10 lakh, a job for a family member and waiver of Kaur’s family’s debts.

“We had informed DC Mansa about this incident on October 9 itself and had a meeting with him Monday morning as well but when things did not work out, we started indefinite dharna outside mini secretariat and it will continue till our demands are met,” said a member of the union.

Kaur had three sons, all of whom are active members of farmer unions. The collective farm loan of the family is around Rs 36 lakh. Kaur was living with eldest brother Mithu Singh, who is also president of the BKU (Ugrahan) village Barre.

Joginder Singh Dyal, block president of BKU(Ugrahan) Budhlada said,”As our talks failed, we have decided to continue the dharna. Tej Kaur was part of morchas against kale kanoon and hence, she died in the ongoing struggle. So, administration must give due compensation. Body of Kaur has not been cremated. It is lying in mortuary of Civil Hospital Budhlada . It will be cremated once our demands are met.”

