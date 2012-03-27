DC awards 2 branches

DC Rahul Tewari has awarded the Arms Department and Miscellaneous Branch,two offices located inside the Mini Secretariat,for cleanliness and overall congenial atmosphere. The awards were given following a contest where all the 20 offices falling under the DCs office were asked to maintain cleanliness,files,atmosphere and polite behaviour towards the public. The winning departments were given Rs 10,000 each.

Addressing the staff,Tewari said,Such competitions will be held in the future too as these help departments improve their working.

He asked the staff to maintain a polite and humble attitude towards the general public and ensure that a person who walks into your office is fully satisfied when he walks out. We should ensure that we put in our best efforts,honest and dedication in fulfilling the duties assigned to us.

