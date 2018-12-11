Day three of Insaaf March: ‘Morcha leaders betrayed Sangat trust’

THE PUNJAB ‘Insaaf March’ led by Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Dr Dharamvira Gandhi’s Punjab Manch and Lok Insaaf Party of the Bains brothers passed through Mansa constituency Monday. Targeting leaders of Bargari Morcha, Jaito MLA Master Baldev Singh said, “They betrayed the trust of sangat.” He claimed, “Big announcements will be done by Insaaf Morcha on December 16.”

On Saturday, Simarajeet Singh Bains and Khaira had also said the government had not implemented any of the protesters’ demands and hence questioned the reason for lifting the Morcha.