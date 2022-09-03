Day after, Mann stays away from media

A day after a video went viral of AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur being hit by her husband, the Talwandi Sabo legislator and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday stayed away from media.

This despite the fact that Kaur accompanied Mann to Guru Gobind Singh Refinery located in her constituency during the day.

Mann, who had reached Bathinda on Thursday, is putting up at a hotel with his wife and mother. He did not attend any official meeting, but shared photographs of his visit to refinery on his social media handles where AAP MLA could be seen with him.

Later, Mann went to Takht Damdama Sahib to pay obeisance where his wife and mother joined him. He also met Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh at latter’s Talwandi Sabo-based residence. Sources said that the meeting lasted an hour.

However, the entire visit of CM was under thick security cover and media wasn’t invited. Neither Mann nor Kaur interacted with the media.