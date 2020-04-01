Day after 42-year-old woman’s death in Ludhiana: 43 samples of close contacts, nursing staff collected

So far, they have not been able to trace the source of infection, but are also not yet calling her a case of community transmission. (Representational Image) So far, they have not been able to trace the source of infection, but are also not yet calling her a case of community transmission. (Representational Image)

A day after a 42-year-old COVID-19 patient passed away in Ludhiana, the health department on Tuesday took 43 samples of her close contacts including some nursing staff.

So far, they have not been able to trace the source of infection, but are also not yet calling her a case of community transmission.

The samples were sent to Rajindra Medical College and Hospital, Patiala, for testing. The samples include those of the deceased’s two sons and a daughter, sister’s family, neighbours and an acquaintance living in LIG flats, Chandigarh.

Both sons of the woman have been kept in the isolation ward of the civil hospital as they had been ferrying her to hospitals on March 30. They had also taken her to ESI Hospital, Ludhiana, so as to get her referred to CMCH, but it was not done. Hence they had waited for an ambulance at Civil Hospital Ludhiana for more than 4 hours before hiring a private ambulance for Patiala. Questions have been raised as to why the civil hospital did not refer her to CMCH or DMCH.

Amarpura Mohalla, the area where the deceased used to live, was sealed Monday evening, soon after the Patiala hospital reported her death. The area is likely to remain sealed till Wednesday. The woman was cremated on the intervening night of March 30 and 31 at about 1 am.

According to the media bulletin, a total of 138 suspected cases have been reported till date in Ludhiana, of which 92 were reported negative .

Sabzi Mandi closed

The authorities closed the local Sabzi Mandi (vegetable market) on Tuesday. Many farmers who did not get to know in time had started off towards Ludhiana villages in the wee hours, but were turned back by police. The decision to close the Sabzi Mandi was taken late Monday night. “As farmers have to start for mandis at 2 am, they sleep by 7 pm. So they did not come to know about this sudden order,” said Amarjeet Singh, as his trolley full of radish lay unsold.

Ludhiana DC Pardeep Agrawal issued a roster for the Sabzi Mandi later in the day and said farmers would be able to sell their vegetables and fruits at a Sabzi Mandi near Jalandhar Bypass Ludhiana from 1 pm to 7 pm every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The venders (who are able to send vegetables and fruits to different places on their own) would be able to purchase fruits and vegetables from 6 am to 10 am every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. It is compulsory for venders to take a pass from the district mandi officer. Rehri/farhi owners, stall owners and public will not be allowed into the mandi. The Sabzi Mandi would be sanitised every Sunday.

Ferozepur man’s cremation took about 6 hours

The samples of a Ferozepur man, suspected to have the COVID-19, who died on Monday, tested negative on Tuesday. However, health authorities took 6 hours to cremate his body as they faced continuous protests from nearby area residents who said cremation at the site would spread infection in the area.

The body was brought from Faridkot to Ferozepur at 5 pm but cremated at 11 pm at the cremation ground of Ferozepur cantonment area, while villagers protested and asked authorities to take the body away.

The body was taken to two more cremation grounds, but there too they faced protests. He was finally cremated at 11 pm.

Kulwant Singh, Ferozepur DC, said, “We tried to convince the people, but they had misconceptions.”

The deceased used to work as a carpenter in Gobind Nagri of Ferozepur and was father of three children. He was also a TB patient, said authorities.

