Daughters of Moga’ campaign: Ahead of Punjab polls, Malvika Sood, brother Sonu Sood distribute 1k bicycles to women

In Punjab poll season where all political parties are wooing women with promises such as monthly grants, free gas cylinders to electric scooters, Malvika Sood Sachar, sister of actor Sonu Sood who has announced her candidature from Moga, also held “the largest bicycle distribution drive” for women and girl students at Daulatpura Neewan village on Tuesday.

Malvika, who is yet to announce her political affiliation and has adopted a philanthropist approach for her election campaign till now, was accompanied by her brother Sonu Sood as she distributed bicycles to district’s needy girl students and ASHA workers.

Malvika has started ‘Mogey di dhee’ campaign, projecting herself as ‘daughter of Moga’ while touring villages. On Tuesday, women and girls who were given the bicycles were also given ‘Mogey di dhee’ badges.

Campaigning for her sister, actor Sonu Sood who has been camping in Moga nowadays, in an emotional appeal to the voters said Tuesday, “You can support whomever you want but whenever you need any help, you can come to us. Be it for your daughter’s education or any health treatment. Our family will always stand with you. You just need to call us once and we will be standing behind you…”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Malvika Sood Sachar said that instead of making pre-poll promises, she felt it was better to “do this so that people themselves know who worked for them”.

“The message today was not just me but every woman who works hard in life everyday is a daughter of Moga and we need to make them feel special. All of them are ‘Mogey di dheeyan’ and that’s why today our tagline was ‘Hun aayi Mogey di dhee di vaari’ (now it’s the turn of all daughters of Moga). We contacted village sarpanches and got a list of needy girl students and they were given bicycles today. Also, ASHA workers who worked really hard during Covid were also given bicycles. Instead of making announcements, it is important to do something,” she said.

Malvika said that since she was yet to join any political party, the charity works were being done under the family’s ‘Sood Charity Foundation’ which siblings run in the memory of their late parents.

It has been raining promises for women in Punjab this poll season. Earlier SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal had announced Rs 2,000 monthly grant to all women heads of blue card holder families. Then AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced Rs 1,000 per month grant for every woman of Punjab aged 18 or above. And the most recently, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu Tuesday claimed that Congress government will give Rs 2,000 per month and eight free gas cylinders to women homemakers and EV scooties, Rs 5,000-20,000 reward for girl students from class 5 to 12 (standard-wise), tablets and interest free loans for girl students.