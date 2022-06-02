Sangrur bypoll: Damdami Taksal, another outfit name Rajoana sister as their candidate

Ahead of Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll on June 23, Bandi Singh Rihai Morcha and Damdami Taksal Thursday announced Kamaldeep Kaur as their candidate. She is the sister of Sikh prisoner Balwant Singh Rajoana who is lodged in Patiala jail.

“Bandi Singh Rihai Morcha has announced me as the candidate for this bypoll, but I will be meeting Bhai Sahib (Rajoana) in Patiala jail on Friday and will talk to him. I will abide by whatever decision my brother takes on contesting the election,” Kaur told The Indian Express.

She said, “The morcha has appealed to political parties like SAD (Badal), SAD (Amritsar) and AAP to support me rather than fielding their separate candidates because the issue of release of Sikh prisoners pertains to the whole of the state.”

The SAD’s core committee on May 27 had invited all Panthic parties to contest the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll jointly instead of fielding separate candidates. However, SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjeet Singh Mann had declared himself as the candidate for this bypoll more than a week ago.

When contacted, senior SAD leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said, “Though no final decision has been taken from our side as of now, our party has decided that if anyone from the families of Bandi Singhs contests the election, we will not field our candidate. Let’s wait for the final decision.”

Balwinder Singh Bhunder, senior SAD leader who is part of the five-member committee formed to talk to Panthic organisations regarding fielding a joint candidate, said, “I am aware of the decision of Simranjeet Singh Mann and even of Panthic organisations which have announced Kamaldeep Kaur’s name. Our talks are on with all organisations/political parties and we are hopeful of arriving at a common decision.”

“Before June 6, the last day for filing nomination papers, things will be clear,” Bhunder said.

The SAD (Amritsar), which did not comment on Rajoana’s sister being projected as a candidate by various Panthic organisations, has already opened election offices at Lehragaga, Dirba, Malerkotla, Barnala, Mehal Kalan, Barnala and Sangrur. “We are yet to open our offices in Bhadaur, Sunam and Dhuri constituencies

which also fall in Sangrur Lok Sabha,” said Gurjant Singh from the office of SAD (Amritsar).

Sources from SAD (Amritsar) said that Simranjeet Singh Mann will be filing his nomination papers on June 4. An Independent candidate, Ajay Kumar, had filed papers on June 1.

The BJP is yet to take a final call on their candidate. Sources said a total of 17 applicants had shown keen interest in contesting the Sangrur byelection. BJP state president Ashwani Sharma, who was in Sangrur on May 30, had told mediapersons that on June 6, everyone will come to know about their candidate.

Bharat Bhushan Ashu, working president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, when contacted, said, “We will announce our candidate in a day or two.”

In Sangrur and Barnala cities, posters of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s sister Manpreet Kaur have appeared at various places projecting her as the new Sangrur MP. However, the AAP is yet to make a formal announcement.