Daljit Kaur no more: Once a co-actor of now CM Bhagwant Mann, Punjab forgets its own ‘Hema Malini’

Known as ‘Queen of Punjabi film industry’ and often called ‘Hema Malini of Punjabi films’, veteran actor Daljit Kaur passed away at her residence in Sudhar of Ludhiana district on Thursday. She was 68.

For some years now, Kaur, after shifting from Mumbai, been living with her relative Harjinder Singh Khangura at Sudhar after her health had deteriorated. She was suffering from dementia and died of prolonged illness, Khangura told the Indian Express.

Among her last films that she had shot was ‘Moga to Melbourne via Chandigarh’, a satire on Punjab youths migrating abroad, which was conceptualised by now Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Kaur and Mann were co-actors in the film. Mann was also the film’s storywriter. Even though the film was shot in 2013, it remains unreleased till date.

Call it a sad irony, that despite Kaur once being the co-actor of Mann, none from the Punjab government or the Ludhiana district administration attended her cremation or called up her family for condolence after her demise.

Rana Jung Bahadur, veteran actor and one of the actors in ‘Moga to Melbourne…’, said: “I had recommended Kaur’s name for this film because she was an extraordinarily talented actress and Bhagwant Mann had written a commendable story in his comical satire style on youths of Punjab who are moving abroad. The film had a great message for youths – to stay in Punjab and fulfill their dreams here. Unfortunately, the film was never released due to some issues but the shoot was completed. Mann and Kaur had worked together in it…”

Khangura said that they do not want any monetary compensation from the government. “God has given us enough… we do not want anything from the government,” he said.

“However, none from the district administration or the government attended the cremation today, nor we got any call condoling her death. Everyone knows she was the ‘Queen of Punjabi film industry’… but we are not expecting anything from the government. Her work is respected worldwide and that’s enough for us,” he said.

With more than 70 Punjabi films and at least 10 Hindi films to her credit, Kaur had ruled over Punjabi film industry from 1970s to 1990s with back-to-back superhits such as ‘Patola’, ‘Daaj’, ‘Putt Sarpanch de’ and ‘Ki Banu Duniya Da’, among others.

She also worked in several Hindi films such as ‘Yaari Dushmani’, ‘Dakait’, ‘Jeene Nahi Dunga’, and ‘Dhan Daulat’, among others, pairing with veterans, including Dharmendra and Rishi Kapoor.

Kaur was born in Siliguri (West Bengal), but her family had later moved to Aitiana village of Ludhiana. She studied from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi. She did a film acting course from Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, and had later shifted to Mumbai. Heartbroken after her husband Harminder Singh Deol’s demise, who was an Australian citizen but a native of Ludhiana, she quit acting for many years and then made a comeback with ‘Jee Aaya Nu’ in 2002.

“Among her last films was Gippy Grewal’s ‘Singh vs Kaur’ released in 2013,” said her cousin.

She was also a hockey and kabaddi player. She is survived by three sisters.