DALIT YOUTH’S DEATH: SC panel raps Punjab authorities over delay in paying compensation

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has once rapped Punjab government officials over delay in paying compensation to the family of a Dalit youth who died after alleged torture while in custody in Mansa’s Budhlada police station on May 23.

The NCSC noted that despite repeated orders, compensation was not paid to the victim’s family that hails from Phaphre Bhaike village of Mansa.

Taking strong notice of the delay, NCSC, on the orders of its Chairman Vijay Sampla, issued a fresh notice to Faridkot Divisional Commissioner, asking him to immediately register a case against the erring Punjab government officials.

As per information received by the NCSC from petitioner Bhappi Kaur, her 20-year-old son had died upon returning home from a police station.

The family alleged that the boy was illegally arrested by the police and was brutally beaten up in the custody. After no legal action was taken by the district police, Sampla had visited the victim’s family on June 4 and had ordered Mansa Deputy Commissioner to pay compensation of Rs 8.25 lakh to the victim’s family under the SC Act, with immediate release of half of the amount.

The Deputy Commissioner, Mansa, even appeared before the Commission in Delhi and promised immediate release of the compensation. But still, no action took place on the ground.

The petitioner, in her letter to Sampla on September 21, informed that the compensation amount of Rs 8.25 lakh is yet to be released in her account by the District Social Justice and Empowerment Officer. While issuing the notice to Faridkot Divisional Commissioner, a copy of which is marked to Mansa Deputy Commissioner for necessary action, Sampla asked officers to ensure the immediate release of compensation besides registration of the case against the guilty Punjab government officials, under Section 4 of SC/ST Act, 1989.

He also told authorities to investigate the matter and to submit the report until September 30, through post or email, based on the facts and information on the action taken on the allegation/matter.