Dalit protests: 15 FIRs against protesters in Ludhiana

A DAY after protests by several SC/ST organisations as part of a Bharat Bandh, at least 15 FIRs were registered by the Ludhiana police against hundreds of unidentified protesters for allegedly blocking roads and causing obstructions.

FIRs were registered under sections 283 (Danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of IPC and 8-B of the National Highway Act against unidentified protesters. The division number 6 police booked at least 150 unidentified protesters for allegedly blocking Samrala Chowk and division number 8 police booked over 100 protesters for blocking traffic at Bharat Nagar Chowk.

The Model Town police booked protesters for blocking road near Chatar Singh Park and Atam Nagar Park. Protestors have also been booked by Haibowal for block road near Gopal Nagar. Basti Jodhewal police booked at least 250 protesters for blocking traffic at Basti Jodhewal chowk.

Sadar police booked protesters for blocking traffic at Phullanwal Chowk and Dhandhra road. Similarly, Salem Tabri police have booked unidentified protesters for blocking traffic near old Vegetable Market.Ladhowal police booked protesters for blocking National Highway-1 towards Jalandhar.

The remaining FIRs were registered at Shimlapuri, Sahnewal, Dehlon, Moti Nagar, Focal Point and Jamalpur police stations. Police said protesters would be identified through CCTV cameras installed at several points.

