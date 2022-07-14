Immigration fraud case: Daler Mehndi sent to jail as court upholds Punjabi singer’s conviction

Punjabi singer Daler Singh Mehndi was arrested and sent to jail after a local Patiala court dismissed his plea against conviction by a lower court and upheld the two-year sentence in 2003 immigration fraud case, Thursday.

The court of additional session judge H S Grewal dismissed the plea filed by Mehndi against his conviction by the lower court in 2018. The court of chief judicial magistrate Nidhi Saini had convicted Mehndi for two years each under the sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (conspiracy) on March 16, 2018. Mehndi had moved to the session court against the conviction.

Mehndi who is a resident of Arjun Nagar in Delhi, his brother Shamsher Singh (now deceased) and six others were accused of ‘kabootarbaazi’, i.e. cheating people by taking money on pretext of sending them abroad illegally. The term roughly refers to Punjabi youths who want to fly abroad by hook or crook.

An FIR against Mehndi and seven other accused was registered on September 19, 2003 at Patiala Sadar police station after the complainant Bakhshish Singh of Balbera village of Patiala had alleged that Mehndi, his brother Shamsher Singh and other accused had cheated him of Rs 13 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Canada.

The complainant had said that initially they had demanded Rs 15 lakh but later the deal was settled for Rs 12 lakh. However, later they demanded an additional amount of Rs 5 for returning his passport even after he gave them 12 lakh. However, he could give them only Rs 1 lakh more and requested to return his passport. He had further alleged that neither he could fly to Canada nor his money was returned, and instead Mehndi and his accomplices threatened to kill him.

Bakhshish said that he had to sell his land and take loans to give money to Mehndi who had promised him a Canadian visa.

An FIR against Mehndi and others was registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of Indian Passport Act at Patiala Sadar police station in 2003.

In all 31 complainants, including Bakshish Singh, had come out against Mehndi and his accomplices who committed the fraudulent activities on the pretext of sending the aspirants abroad, said advocate Gurpreet Singh Hundal, counsel for the complainant. “A majority of them also came forward to record their statements,” he said.

“The sessions court Thursday dismissed the plea filed by Mehndi against his conviction in 2018 which was pronounced by the court of CJM. After the court upheld his sentence, the police arrested him. Mehndi filed another application in the court appealing that he should be released on probation of good conduct but that too has been dismissed by the court,” said advocate Hundal.

“Mehndi is the only one to be jailed in the case currently. Among other accused, his brother Shamsher Singh and another Dhian Singh died during the trial. Tejinder Singh, Surinder Singh, Gurdial Singh and Parveen Kumar are absconding and declared proclaimed offenders, while Bulbul Mehta was acquitted,” said Hundal.

Inspector Gurdeep Singh, SHO of Patiala Sadar police station, said that after the court dismissed Mehndi’s plea, he was taken into custody. “He is being taken to Patiala jail,” said the SHO.

It was also alleged that Mehndi and his brother took two troupes to the US in 1998 and 1999 of which 10 youths were dropped at the US illegally. Other complainants had alleged that they paid “passage money” to both brothers to make them reach the US but they failed to take them there.

Mehndi is best known for his song “Bolo Ta Ra Ra” released in 1995.