Dal Khalsa, SAD (A) march with Khalsa flags, demand Punjab’s ‘sovereignty’

Dal Khalsa and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) marched through the streets of Moga, carrying the Nishan Sahib and raising slogans in favour of Punjab’s ‘sovereignty and independence’, on the country’s 76th Independence Day.
The march started from Gurdwara Bibi Kahan Kaur and ended at the chowk near the bus stand. Demonstrators were also holding posters of nine Sikh prisoners and urged the Centre to release them. The organisers demanded the release of all political prisoners.
Dal Khalsa leaders claimed that their campaign of hoisting Sikh flags in Punjab “punctured Narendra Modi’s Har Ghar Tiranga drive”.
Dal Khalsa spokesperson Paramjit Singh Mand, who led the march, said “The Indian leadership refused to fulfil the promises made to Punjabis, as a result, the people of Punjab felt betrayed. The younger generation wants to see Punjab free from Indian hegemony.”
Dal Khalsa senior leader Kanwarpal Singh said that their agony, suffering and harassment have caused a lot of unrest in the minds of the youth.
While addressing a gathering of demonstrators, he said, “We want the right to self-determination and UN-sponsored referendum. We are on the streets to represent the aspirations of Punjab. Today we are here to search for our Azadi that was denied to us after India and Pakistan separated.”
Husain Muhammad, a representative of the Muslim community also addressed the gathering and expressed solidarity with Sikhs. He said that both religious minorities were facing the same pain and agony.
