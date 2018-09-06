Daily wager from Sangrur wins Rs 1.5 crore in lottery

MANOJ KUMAR, a Sangrur-based daily wager won first prize of Rs 1.5 crore in Rakhi Bumper Lottery which was held on August 29. Kumar met Director Lotteries T P S Phooka on Wednesday in his Chandigarh office. Director Lotteries assured him that payment would be made soon. Phoolka while talking with The Indian Express said, “As Manoj is illiterate, he was not confident of coming alone to my office, a villager who is a graduate came along with him so as to understand the paper work if any.”

Manoj also shared his fear about not getting the money easily. Phoolka, however, said that Manoj’s ticket was verified and he will get prize money after a month with 30 per cent tax deduction.

Manoj lives in Khanauri area of Sangrur and is a daily wager. He does not own a house.

Asked what he will be doing with the money, he said, “I will build a house and will save the rest money for my two minor daughters for their education and marriage.”

His two minor daughters study at a government school in the area. He said that he had borrowed money to purchase the lottery ticket.

He had purchased ticket from the nearby post office. He said that he would be able to tide over his financial issues after getting prize money.

Phoolka said that during his tenure, two other daily wagers had won first prize in lottery and Manoj was the third one.

