Daduwal to attend meet called to oppose decision to end Bargari Morcha

A meeting scheduled for December 18 to express anger over the “hasty decision” taken by Sarbat Khalsa-appointed parallel Jathedar Dhyan Singh Mand to end the Bargari Morcha will be attended by another parallel Jathedar, Baljit Singh Daduwal.

Daduwal, who was in Bathinda Monday morning, told mediapersons,”I have already expressed my anger over the decision to end the Morcha and I stand by it. I will not be going to any meeting called by Dhyan Singh Mand to start the second phase of Morcha’s struggle. However, I will be part of meeting to be held on December 18 at Bargari village gurdwara. I am with all those organisations, who will be visiting Bargari village Tuesday morning.”

Mand had called a meeting on December 20 to start second phase of Morcha. That meeting has now been postponed for January 10. Sources revealed that it has been postponed due to differences between various organisations.

Tuesday’s meeting has been called by Buta Singh Ransinh, general secretary of Akali Dal – 1920.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Bargari village and police has been deployed in the grain market of Bargari village where Morcha by panthic organisations under the leadership of Mand lasted 193 days.

Rajiv Prasher, Deputy Commissioner, Faridkot, said,”Section 144 has been implemented in the village. However, we cannot stop anyone from going to a gurdwara. However, we have no intimation about any such meeting in the village. We will see the situation tomorrow.”

Jaskaran Singh Kahansinghwala, general secretary of SAD(Amritsar), said, “I am with Singh Sahib (Dhyan Singh Mand) and I have no plans to be part of Bargari village meeting. Everyone was part of the meeting on December 9 when decision was taken to end the Morcha. I am surprised over the questions being raised now. However, in a democracy, everyone has the right to express his/her opinion.”