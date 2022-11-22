Fish cutlets to shrimp soup: Punjab vet varsity organises culinary feast for fish lovers

Fish cutlet, pickles to soups and much more- the Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, organised culinary feast for fish lovers with “Fish Festival”, to observe World Fisheries Day, Monday.

The fish festival was organised by the varsity’s College of Fisheries (COF), with a message to conserve ecosystem services of aquatic resources for long term socio-economic benefits. The festival was inaugurated by Dr Inderjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, GADVASU.

Dr Meera D Ansal, dean, COF, said: “To create awareness and promote consumption of fish among Punjabi folks, mouthwatering; ‘Ready to eat’; ‘Ready to Cook’; fish products and fish protein supplemented fast foods were displayed and sold in the festival. Fish products prepared by the students and product stalls of entrepreneurs trained by GADVASU attracted large number of people to the festival.”

In addition to fish and shrimp products such as fish fingers, fish cutlet, fish balls, fish sausages, marinated shrimp, fish/shrimp pickle and fish soup; live food fish and ornamental fish were also sold at the festival. Display of live ornamental fish and aquaria enthralled the ornamental fish lovers and school children, said Dr Ansal.

The Fish Festival was conceptualized and coordinated by Dr Vaneet Inder Kaur, principal scientist cum head, COF. The fish products exhibition cum sale was organised by scientists Dr Ajeet Singh, Dr Vijay Kumar Reddy and Dr Siddhnath, while ornamental fish exhibition cum sale was organised by aquaculture scientists Dr Sachin Kumar Khairnar and Dr Amit Mandal. Poster making, poetry and tagline competition were also organised to create public awareness about nutritional benefits of fish and shellfish in boosting immunity, heart health, eye sight, brain development and memory improvement, under the guidance of fisheries resources management team.

V-C Dr Inderjeet Singh said that it was very important to celebrate such events, so that importance of natural resources in food and livelihood security could be highlighted, along with human responsibilities towards conservation of these resources.