Crop damage due to waterlogging forces Fazilka farmer to commit suicide

July 27, 2022 3:46:20 am
Fed up of continuous waterlogging and getting no help from district authorities, a 55-year-old farmer from Gaddadob village of Balluana constituency in Fazilka district allegedly committed suicide on Sunday. Before killing himself, Niranjan Singh released a video on Facebook in which he is heard saying that he was upset over the crop damage due to waterlogging after heavy rain on July 15. Also, he was put off by ‘no response from government’ to drain the water out.
Niranjan in his 1.44-minute-long video message even stated, “Karampati minor (canal) was breached by villagers of Raniwala of Lambi constituency due to which our crops got damaged. SHO didn’t register complaint against the culprits despite repeated requests. Even the administration didn’t help in draining the water out. So I am committing suicide.”
Interestingly, a day after his suicide, Abohar sadar police station registered an FIR against sarpanch and other panchayat members of Raniwala village on July 25. It has already been stated that over 100 villages of Muktsar were inundated with rainwater due to heavy rain on July 15 and according to the FIR registered by Abohar police on July 17, farmers of Raniwala village of Lambi constituency forcibly caused a breach in Karampati minor canal in that area so as to let water flow ahead. “This resulted in flooding of 4 acres of fields of my father and even the adjoining fields of the village. Upset over this, he consumed a poisonous substance on Sunday and killed himself,” said Sukhjinder Singh, son of Niranjan.
Niranjan’s Facebook message has also been shared by Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira as he wrote: “Extremely saddened by the painful suicide by Niranjan Singh a marginal farmer of Balluana (Punjab) owing to destruction of his crop due to water logging and debt. Will @arvindkejriwal and @bhagwantmann explain why they’re mute spectators to more than 50 suicides since they took over…(sic)”
Subscriber Only Stories
Meanwhile, on July 25, Abohar Sadar police station registered an FIR with charges of abetment to suicide against Jasveer Singh, sarpanch of Raniwala village, members of panchayat – Shera, Navjeet Singh, Amritpal Singh, Shinda – and six unknown persons on a complaint from Niranjan’s son Sukhjinder Singh. No arrest has been made so far.
Interestingly, Cabinet minister Brahm Shanker Jimpa visited Fazilka on Monday.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’Premium
Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelledPremium
Latest News
How a Delhi doctor diagnosed first local transmission of monkeypox in India
Three IAS officers among 4 bureaucrats transferred
Man dies as throat slit by Chinese manjha
Gujarat Floods: Rs 1,482 cr allocated from SDRF
5G auction Day 1: Bids of Rs 1.45L cr; premium 700 MHz band in demand
From August, power bill to come with opt-in form thanking CM, reminding consumers of subsidy
Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 bn investment in state
3 foot-over bridges to ease commute from rapid rail station
Bootleggers in collusion with govt and cops, says Congress; BTP wants Sanghavi to quit
4 in remand after bid to extort people met through dating app
Praja Report | In assembly, between 2009 and 2019: ‘MLAs from city asked 74% less questions since 2009’
Will end atmosphere of fear, says Kejriwal as he makes 5 more promises