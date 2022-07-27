Crop damage due to waterlogging forces Fazilka farmer to commit suicide

Fed up of continuous waterlogging and getting no help from district authorities, a 55-year-old farmer from Gaddadob village of Balluana constituency in Fazilka district allegedly committed suicide on Sunday. Before killing himself, Niranjan Singh released a video on Facebook in which he is heard saying that he was upset over the crop damage due to waterlogging after heavy rain on July 15. Also, he was put off by ‘no response from government’ to drain the water out.

Niranjan in his 1.44-minute-long video message even stated, “Karampati minor (canal) was breached by villagers of Raniwala of Lambi constituency due to which our crops got damaged. SHO didn’t register complaint against the culprits despite repeated requests. Even the administration didn’t help in draining the water out. So I am committing suicide.”

Interestingly, a day after his suicide, Abohar sadar police station registered an FIR against sarpanch and other panchayat members of Raniwala village on July 25. It has already been stated that over 100 villages of Muktsar were inundated with rainwater due to heavy rain on July 15 and according to the FIR registered by Abohar police on July 17, farmers of Raniwala village of Lambi constituency forcibly caused a breach in Karampati minor canal in that area so as to let water flow ahead. “This resulted in flooding of 4 acres of fields of my father and even the adjoining fields of the village. Upset over this, he consumed a poisonous substance on Sunday and killed himself,” said Sukhjinder Singh, son of Niranjan.

Niranjan’s Facebook message has also been shared by Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira as he wrote: “Extremely saddened by the painful suicide by Niranjan Singh a marginal farmer of Balluana (Punjab) owing to destruction of his crop due to water logging and debt. Will @arvindkejriwal and @bhagwantmann explain why they’re mute spectators to more than 50 suicides since they took over…(sic)”

Meanwhile, on July 25, Abohar Sadar police station registered an FIR with charges of abetment to suicide against Jasveer Singh, sarpanch of Raniwala village, members of panchayat – Shera, Navjeet Singh, Amritpal Singh, Shinda – and six unknown persons on a complaint from Niranjan’s son Sukhjinder Singh. No arrest has been made so far.

Interestingly, Cabinet minister Brahm Shanker Jimpa visited Fazilka on Monday.