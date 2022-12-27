scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Crackdown on public drinking: Ludhiana cops arrest 49, file 25 FIRs on Christmas

The special drive was conducted across the city and the people who were celebrating Christmas while consuming alcohol in the open or in cars on roadsides were arrested under sections of the Excise Act.

Under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the JCP has issued orders and imposed a ban on consumption of liquor outside liquor shops, vends, eateries and other public places for two months. (Representational Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

In a crackdown on persons consuming liquor in the open, on roadside and sitting in vehicles, the Ludhiana police registered 25 FIRs and arrested at least 48 people on the spot on Christmas night (Sunday).

Additional DCP (investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sra said that the special drive was conducted across the city and the people who were celebrating Christmas while consuming alcohol in the open or in cars on roadsides were arrested under sections of the Excise Act.

The ADCP said that the teams of respective police stations conducted checks in the market areas and near liquor vends and caught the accused.

Also Read |NCB busts drug syndicate in Ludhiana and arrest 9, including carpenter who made hidden cavities to hide drugs

A total of 25 FIRs under Sections 68-1-14 of the Excise Act were registered at different police stations.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help market mature, assume ...
Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help market mature, assume ...

Meanwhile, Joint Commissioner of Police Ludhiana Saumya Mishra while exercising her rights under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code issued orders and imposed a ban on consumption of liquor outside liquor shops, vends, eateries and other public places for two months.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 08:21:54 am
Next Story

Mohali court declines police remand of Lawrence Bishnoi in one case, grants in another

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close