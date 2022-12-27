Crackdown on public drinking: Ludhiana cops arrest 49, file 25 FIRs on Christmas

In a crackdown on persons consuming liquor in the open, on roadside and sitting in vehicles, the Ludhiana police registered 25 FIRs and arrested at least 48 people on the spot on Christmas night (Sunday).

Additional DCP (investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sra said that the special drive was conducted across the city and the people who were celebrating Christmas while consuming alcohol in the open or in cars on roadsides were arrested under sections of the Excise Act.

The ADCP said that the teams of respective police stations conducted checks in the market areas and near liquor vends and caught the accused.

A total of 25 FIRs under Sections 68-1-14 of the Excise Act were registered at different police stations.

Meanwhile, Joint Commissioner of Police Ludhiana Saumya Mishra while exercising her rights under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code issued orders and imposed a ban on consumption of liquor outside liquor shops, vends, eateries and other public places for two months.