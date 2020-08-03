Crackdown on illicit liquor: 2 lakh litres of lahan seized near Sutlej

An FIR under the sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act was registered in the matter at Ladhowal police station. (Representational) An FIR under the sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act was registered in the matter at Ladhowal police station. (Representational)

The Ludhiana police, in a major crackdown on illicit liquor manufacturers, recovered at least 2 lakh liters of lahan (raw material used to prepare illicit liquor) from a village on the banks of river Sutlej on Ludhiana-Jalandhar border Saturday late.

Police said that a raid was conducted at village Bholewal Jadid and at least 2 lakh liters of lahan (kacchi daaru) and 55 liters of illicit liquor was recovered. Two accused were arrested from the spot, while their five accomplices managed to escape. An FIR under the sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act was registered in the matter at Ladhowal police station.

ASI Satnam Singh from Ladhowal police station, investigating officer in the case, said that the raid was conducted following a tip-off.

Ludhiana city police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal meanwhile said that a special drive against liquor smuggling, bootlegging and illegal distilleries was started around two months back and an anti-smuggling cell was constituted with a manpower of 30 personnel. It works in coordination with the Excise department.

From May 18 to August 1, 270 FIRs have been registered under the Excise Act and 301 persons arrested while 1612 liters of illicit liquor and 4,606 liters of English wine were seized.

Meanwhile, 14 FIRs were also registered by Moga Police on Saturday under the Excise Act at different police stations claiming recovery of 500 liters of lahan.

The arrested accused have been identified as Surjit Singh and Om Parkash of village Rajapur. The accused who are yet to be arrested were identified as Gurcharan Singh, Soni, Paramjit Singh of village Rajapur and Gurnam Singh, Balvir Singh and Jagir Singh of village Bholewal Jadid.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.